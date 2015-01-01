Abstract

Background and Objective: Diatom testing is supportive for drowning diagnosis in forensic medicine. However, it is very time-consuming and labor-intensive for technicians to identify microscopically a handful of diatoms in sample smears, especially under complex observable backgrounds. Recently, we successfully developed a software, named DiatomNet v1.0 intended to automatically identify diatom frustules in a whole slide under a clear background. Here, we introduced this new software and performed a validation study to elucidate how DiatomNet v1.0 improved its performance with the influence of visible impurities.



METHODS: DiatomNet v1.0 has an intuitive, user-friendly and easy-to-learn graphical user interface (GUI) built in the Drupal and its core architecture for slide analysis including a convolutional neural network (CNN) is written in Python language. The build-in CNN model was evaluated for diatom identification under very complex observable backgrounds with mixtures of common impurities, including carbon pigments and sand sediments. Compared to the original model, the enhanced model following optimization with limited new datasets was evaluated systematically by independent testing and random control trials (RCTs).



RESULTS: In independent testing, the original DiatomNet v1.0 was moderately affected, especially when higher densities of impurities existed, and achieved a low recall of 0.817 and F1 score of 0.858 but good precision of 0.905. Following transfer learning with limited new datasets, the enhanced version had better results, with recall and F1 score values of 0.968. A comparative study on real slides showed that the upgraded DiatomNet v1.0 obtained F1 scores of 0.86 and 0.84 for carbon pigment and sand sediment, respectively, slightly worse than manual identification (carbon pigment: 0.91; sand sediment: 0.86), but much less time was needed.



CONCLUSIONS: The study verified that forensic diatom testing with aid of DiatomNet v1.0 is much more efficient than traditionally manual identification even under complex observable backgrounds. In terms of forensic diatom testing, we proposed a suggested standard on build-in model optimization and evaluation to strengthen the software's generalization in potentially complex conditions.

