Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study was done with the objective to study the presence of various species of diatoms present in the thermophilic water bodies of Madhya Pradesh (Anhoni and ChavalPani). And to determine the correlation of physiological variables such as temperature and pH to the diatom density.



METHODology: For the detection of diatom species in the water samples acid digestion method was used.50 ml of sample was taken and 10 ml of concentrated nitric acid (HNO3) was added. The sample is then kept undisturbed for 24 hours. the sample was then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 3000rpm 3 times. the palettes formed were suspended in distilled water and centrifuged at 3000 rpm to remove acid content. The palettes are then transferred onto a clean and dry slide and are dried by keeping them on a hot plate at 30-40 C for 4-5 minutes. This slide is then observed under a phase contrast microscope and pictures are taken of varied diatom species using the attached camera.



Observations and Results: The analysis in our research concluded that there are various diatoms present in these thermal water springs belonging to the class Bacillariophyceae, Mediophyceae and Fragiariophyceae. The diatoms that were viewed and captured under Phase contrast microscope were, Nitzschiapalea, Nitzschialinearis, Discostellastelligera, Achnanthidium Sp., Tabularia Sp., Anomoeoneissphaerophora, Amphipleura Sp., Tryblionella Sp., Fragilariacrotonensis., and Nitzschiafiliformis The research lead us to the results that hot water springs that had lower temperatures had more percentage of diatom density as compared to the hot water springs with higher temperatures. According to our research 60% of the diatoms difference was found due to the nominal range difference in pH. Yet geothermal springs had a 10% more diatom density at a low pH level which is 5 in this case study. This research leads to certain crucial conclusions that gave us strong evidence for co-relation amidst temperature, pH and diatoms.



CONCLUSION: Geothermal springs are a habitat to many diatom species. These diatom species are specific to a particular site and are used in cases of drowning death for leads. On extraction and analysis of these diatoms we can detect and compare them to the standard diatoms present in the water sources of that area. This helps Forensic Scientist finds leads in any case of death due to drowning. the analysis in our research concludes the presence of diatom species in the geothermal springs of Madhya Pradesh, namely Anhoni and Chawalpani. These diatoms include species belonging to class of Bacillariophyceae, Mediophyceae and Fragilariophyceae. it also establishes the correlation between the temperature, pH and diatom density of these geothermal springs. It can be concluded that the geothermal springs that have lower temperature and pH are prove to have higher diatom density and diversity as compared to the ones with higher temperature.

Language: en