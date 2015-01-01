Abstract

According to the International Life Saving Federation (ILS), integrating lifeguards in the local or regional emergency medical service (EMS) is a necessity to prevent drowning and improve prehospital treatment in selected situations. This review describes the organisation of lifeguards in Denmark, focusing on essential skills and equipment to assist prehospital EMS in drowning, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and search and rescue operations. Standardised requirements for the medical education of lifeguards are warranted to improve prehospital treatment and integration in the EMS.

