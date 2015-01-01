Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Drowning represents one of the main causes of child mortality. Water-related incidents are preventable and should be addressed through health education. The aim of this study was to evaluate an educational program for eight-year-old students based on a song with content on drowning prevention.



METHODS: A feasibility pilot study was conducted, including forty-six children enrolled in a public school in Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña, Spain). The study was developed in three phases. In the first step, a group of experts and musicians created the educational content and the song. Secondly, the evaluation tool was developed, and finally, the program was implemented based on flag recognition, how to help in a drowning situation, safe swimming attitudes, and information about the emergency phone number 112. The percentage of correct responses by children before and after the educational intervention were compared using the McNemar test.



RESULTS: Approximately half of the children were unaware of the meaning of the flags. After listening to the song, all students identified the meaning of the red flag, and over 90% recognized the green and yellow flags (p<0.001). Before the intervention, children correctly identified, on average, 75.3% of the safe water attitude pictograms. This perception of safe attitudes significantly increased post-intervention (p<0.001), with recognition of 86.4% of the correct behaviours. The overall water safety score also significantly improved by 22.7% after the intervention (p<0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The educational song is a resource to promote the learning of signals and concepts related to child drowning prevention.



PMID: 37970869 PMCID: PMC10541291

===



OBJETIVO: El ahogamiento representa una de las principales causas de mortalidad infantil. Los incidentes acuáticos son prevenibles y deben ser abordados desde la educación para la salud. El objetivo de este estudio fue evaluar un programa educativo en alumnado de ocho años basado en una canción con contenido para la prevención del ahogamiento. METODOS: Se realizó un estudio piloto de viabilidad que incluyó a cuarenta y seis niños/as escolarizados en un centro público de Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña, España), siendo desarrollado en tres fases. En el primer paso, un grupo de expertos y músicos crearon el contenido educativo y la canción. En segundo lugar, se elaboró la herramienta de evaluación y, finalmente, se implementó el programa basado en el reconocimiento de las banderas, en cómo ayudar en un ahogamiento, en las actitudes seguras para el baño y en información sobre el teléfono de emergencias 112. El porcentaje de respuestas correctas antes y después de la intervención educativa se compararon utilizando la prueba de McNemar. RESULTADOS: Aproximadamente la mitad de los niños/as desconocía el significado de las banderas. Después de la audición de la canción, todos los escolares identificaron el significado de la bandera roja y más del 90% reconoció la bandera verde y amarilla (p<0,001). Antes de la intervención, los niños identificaron correctamente, en promedio, el 75,3% de los pictogramas de actitudes acuáticas seguras. Esta percepción de actitudes seguras aumentó significativamente postintervención (p<0,001), reconociendo el 86,4% de las conductas correctas. La puntuación general de seguridad del agua también mejoró significativamente después de la intervención un 22,7% (p<0,001).



CONCLUSIONES: La canción educativa es un medio para favorecer el aprendizaje de las señales y conceptos sobre la prevención del ahogamiento infantil.

Language: es