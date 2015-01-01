Abstract

When analysing bodies recovered from a watery environment, all manners of death, a variety of causes of death and the possibility of body disposal have to be considered. Unclear circumstances of death, unidentified victims and body decomposition may hamper a forensic investigation. The lack of specific and sensitive drowning-related autopsy findings and post-mortem blood alcohol levels (blood alcohol concentrations (BACs)) may also lead to erroneous conclusions. We reviewed the autopsy records for all bodies recovered from water in Friuli, northeastern Italy, over a 28-year period, focusing on death circumstances, autopsy findings and blood alcohol levels. Some unusual cases were examined separately. Among the 69 cases, there were 32 accidents, 13 suicides, 4 homicides, 6 natural and 14 undetermined deaths. Causes of death included 51 drownings, 6 undetermined, 5 cardiac deaths and 7 non-drownings. Six deaths in a bathtub and one diving-related death were also included. Acute alcohol intoxication was ascertained in 22 of 40 victims. Some significant limitations in the approach to water-related deaths have been highlighted: although emphysema aquosum and external foam resulted to be the most reliable indicators, a determination of drowning based exclusively on autopsy findings cannot be ascertained with certainty. Furthermore, it was found that the standard definitions of wet and dry drowning in the literature differ widely from a morphological perspective and this may lead to misleading outcomes. Post-mortem BAC changes have been critically analysed only in bodies found in cold water, and, in the absence of an alternative to blood specimens, the use of pre-set cut-off values is still necessary.

Language: en