Abstract

With the increasing availability of low head dam inventories for the United States, the next challenge is discovering how to determine what dams pose the greatest risk to public safety, preferably before a death occurs. Submerged hydraulic jumps create the dangerous current that drowns roughly 50 recreationists each year, and high tailwater is a key element in its formation. Using a simplified approach based on the Manning equation, flat downstream slopes can be a predictor of high tailwater. Stream slopes at low head dams in Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania were collected from the NHDPlus HR, and dams with recorded fatalities were compared to stream slopes at low head dams with no recorded fatalities. Using the Mann-Whitney U test, there was not enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis that there is no statistically significant difference between the two populations. Until more fatality data are compiled and more low head dam locations are verified, individual testing of dams is recommended to establish each respective flow range that is likely to pose a risk to public safety.

