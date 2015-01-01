Abstract

Background & Objectives: Verbal autopsy (VA) is the systematic and retrospective inquiry (from relatives) about the symptoms of an illness prior to death. In tribal India, 67-75 per cent of deaths occur at home with an unknown cause of death (CoD). Hence, the aim of this study was to determine the CoD in the 16-60 yr age group utilizing VA.



METHODS: A prospective, community based longitudinal study was conducted in 32 tribal villages in the Melghat region of Maharashtra, between 2004 and 2020. Number of deaths and VAs in 16-60 yr age group were collected by village health workers (VHWs) and supervisors, verified by five different persons (internal-external) and cross-checked by three VA interpretation trained physicians. A modified version of WHO VA was used. Cause-specific mortality fractions were calculated.



RESULTS: Of the 1011 deaths recorded, mortality in males was significantly higher than females (P<0.001). A total of 763 VAs were conducted which revealed that tuberculosis was the leading CoD, followed by jaundice, heart diseases, diarrhoea, central nervous system infections and suicide. Suicides were significantly more common among males than in females (P=0.046). Significantly, more deaths occurred during the monsoon (P=0.002), especially diarrhoeal deaths (P=0.024). Interpretation & conclusions: The findings of this study suggest that, in Indian tribal areas, infectious diseases are the leading causes of morbidity and one of the major causes of deaths in economically productive age group. Intensified VHW-mediated interventions are required to reduce the premature deaths.

Language: en