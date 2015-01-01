|
Phillips ID, Walker E. J. Can. Soc. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
An average of 518 drownings occur in Canada per year but few studies measured post-mortem submersion for cadavers and those studies are limited to warm areas of Europe and US. In our current study we deployed a pig cadaver in the South Saskatchewan River system in winter to monitor distance traveled and timing under ice conditions using radio-telemetry. We monitored accumulated degree days before bloating in the cadaver to estimate timing of emersion in winter drowning victims. Post-mortem submersion interval of the cadaver was relatively long (∼94 days) with an accumulated degree day estimate of ∼ 311 °C, and ultimately ∼189.9 km travelled. Our results suggest that winter drowning victims may remain at their point of disappearance for a substantial longer time compared to warmer regions; thereby providing adequate searching time to locate bodies shortly after disappearance.
Language: en
accumulated degree days; Cadaver transport; cadavre de porc comme analogue humain; degrés-jours accumulés; Intervalle de submersion post-mortem; pig cadaver as human analog; post-mortem submersion interval; rivers; rivières; transport de cadavres