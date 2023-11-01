|
Peden AE, Williamson S, Fozard F, Hanly M, Moller H. J. Saf. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Background and Objective: To increase water safety awareness among young males New Zealand introduced the Swim Reaper program in 2016. The program ran annually over summer and in 2018/19 an evaluation was conducted. The objective of this study was to evaluate the impact of the 2018/19 Swim Reaper social media-based campaign on self-reported water safety awareness and identify changes in fatal and nonfatal drowning rates for New Zealand resident males aged 15-34 years before and after the 2016 Swim Reaper program.
Adolescent; Male; Prevention; Risk; Drowning; Behavior change; Water safety; Public awareness