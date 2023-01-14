Abstract

Drowning is one of the top five causes of death for children aged 1-14 worldwide. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), drowning is the third most common reason for unintentional fatalities. Designing a drowning detection system is becoming increasingly necessary in order to ensure the safety of swimmers, particularly children. This paper presents a computer vision and deep learning-based early drowning detection approach. We utilized five convolutional neural network models and trained them on our data. These models are SqueezeNet, GoogleNet, AlexNet, ShuffleNet, and ResNet50. ResNet50 showed the best performance, as it achieved 100% prediction accuracy with a reasonable training time. When compared to other approaches, the proposed approach performed exceptionally well in terms of prediction accuracy and computational cost.

Language: en