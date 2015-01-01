Abstract

A rip current is known as rapid offshore-directed, narrow, intense jets of water originating from the surf zone and broadening towards the wave-breaking zone. Its formation can be a combination of wind, waves, and variations of bathymetric features. The rip contributes to one of the major coastal hazards in the world but lack of rip reports in the coastal areas of Sabah, Malaysia. The objectives of this study are to analyze the potential rip current area from satellite images and to determine the rip hotspots area on the west coast of Sabah. The rips were determined based on rapid offshore-directed currents formation and strong waves at coastal areas from Google Earth Pro between 2018 and 2021 (4 years). The selected study sites encompass the coastal areas between Papar and Kota Belud Districts, utilizing approximately 49 captured satellite images. The possible rip formations identified in Papar, Putatan, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, and Kota Belud Districts are 6, 2, 22, 25, and 3, respectively. The highest rip current formation (38%) was detected in Karambunai Beach, Kota Kinabalu. The average length of the rips was estimated as 0.13 (0.02±0.7) km. This study focuses only on rip current's appearance from open-source data. Ground data measurement and analysis are required for detailed characteristics of the rip current, and its impacts on drowning cases.

Language: en