Abstract

Trauma-related deaths should be recognized as a significant public health concern due to their frequent occurrence among the younger population and their high prevalence and mortality rates, as well as their social and economic impacts [1,2]. Traumatic injuries account for approximately 40 million emergency department (ED) visits annually in the United States alone [2,3]. Globally, they account for approximately six million annual deaths. Furthermore, trauma remains the leading cause of mortality among individuals younger than 46 years, comprising nearly half of all fatalities within this age group [4–6]. Therefore, it is important to increase the survival rate and enable these individuals to return to productive roles in society. This study investigated the demographics, incidence rates, and mortality rates of severe trauma cases in the ED setting. Information was extracted for acute severe trauma patients from a Korean national database of EDs, National Emergency Department Information System (NEDIS) [7,8]. The data were analyzed for epidemiologic characteristics of severe trauma patients visiting EDs over a 5-year period (2018–2022). We investigated demographic characteristics, incidence rates, and mortality rates and attempted to provide essential data useful for patient treatment and management of limited resources. ...

