Juma B, Olang LO, Hassan MA, Chasia S, Mulligan J, Shiundu PM. Physics and Chemistry of the Earth 2023; 132.
Overlapping conditions of rapid urbanisation and climate change across developing countries are threatening the capacity of cities to manage climate risks, especially in the flood-exposed low-income peripheral areas. Limited studies have applied hydrodynamic flood models in ascertaining flooding conditions, supportive of risk-informed decisions in such urban fringes. Against this backdrop, we assessed plausible flooding and hazard conditions in the low-lying villages of Lindi and Silanga in Kibera informal settlement. The coupled one-dimensional and two-dimensional hydrodynamic model, customised from the Hydrological Engineering Centre's River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) was parameterised for flood simulation under different hydrological regimes and scenarios associated with flooding in Kibera. Volumetric flow estimates and a computed energy slope were used to define the upstream and downstream modelling boundary conditions respectively. Trial-and-error adjustment of the flow resistance coefficients from land-use features was applied in model calibration, and the results compared to the surveyed flood of 23rd April 2019.
Language: en
Flood hazard assessment; Flood risk management; HEC-RAS model; Hydrodynamic flood modelling; Kibera settlement; Urban fringes