Abstract

Background Pediatric injuries are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). It is important that injured children get quality care in order to improve their outcomes. Injured children are nearly always accompanied by family member caregivers invested in their outcome, and who will be responsible for their recovery and rehabilitation after discharge.



OBJECTIVE The purpose of this study was to identify family member caregiver perspectives on strengths and challenges in pediatric injury care throughout hospitalization at a tertiary hospital in Northern Tanzania.



METHODS This study was conducted at a zonal referral hospital in Northern Tanzania. Qualitative semi-structured in-depth interviews (IDIs) were conducted by trained interviewers who were fluent in English and Swahili in order to examine the strengths and challenges in pediatric injury care. IDIs were completed from November 2020 to October 2021 with 30 family member caregivers of admitted pediatric injured patients. De-identified transcripts were synthesized in memos and analyzed through a team-based, thematic approach informed by applied thematic analysis.



RESULTS Strengths and challenges were identified throughout the hospital experience, including emergency medicine department (EMD) care, inpatient wards care, and discharge. Across the three phases, strengths were identified such as how quickly patients were evaluated and treated, professionalism and communication between healthcare providers, attentive nursing care, frequent re-evaluation of a patient's condition, and open discussion with caregivers about readiness for discharge. Challenges identified related to lack of communication with caregivers, perceived inability of caregivers to ask questions, healthcare providers speaking in English during rounds with lack of interpretation into the caregivers' preferred language, and being sent home without instructions for rehabilitation, ongoing care, or guidance for follow-up.



CONCLUSION Caregiver perspectives highlighted strengths and challenges throughout the hospital experience that could lead to interventions to improve the care of pediatric injury patients in Northern Tanzania. These interventions include prioritizing communication with caregivers about patient status and care plan, ensuring all direct communication is in the caregivers' preferred language, and standardizing instructions regarding discharge and follow-up.

Language: en