Abstract

An unprecedented number of migrating people are crossing central America towards the border between Mexico and the USA. As part of this journey, people cross the Darién Gap, a dense rainforest between Colombia and Panama. Travel is done either by boat or on foot for a duration of between 5 days and 14 days. These migrating people face abuse, exploitation, and exposure to hostile natural elements along this journey. In 2022, more than 248 000 people were estimated to migrate across the Darién Gap under these conditions, and this number appears to be increasing in 2023.



The mortality associated with this journey has not yet been reported.



We conducted a review of all forensic cases of migrant deaths in the Darién Gap from Jan 1, 2018, to Dec 31, 2022. All deaths were investigated by the Panama Public Prosecutor's Office with the support of the Instituto de Medicina Legal y Ciencias Forenses, a civil institution responsible for conducting forensic and anatomopathological services. Most cases were referred by relatives of the deceased people or people reaching migrant reception centres, whereas other cases were identified through routine patrols by the Panamanian National Border Service. Forensic medical experts did post-mortem examinations in the judicial morgue for the province of Darién, Panama. In all cases, we attempted to identify the deceased person, the country or region of origin, and the cause of death.



We identified 138 instances of human remains being found of people traversing the Darién Gap during the study period (table). The proportion of cases identified in 2021-22 combined were significantly higher than the proportion identified in 2018-19 combined (p<0·001). The increasing number of deaths could be attributable to an increasing population of people migrating per year, a higher risk of mortality over time, or more frequent reporting of cases to the authorities. We identified that 17 deaths (12·3%; 95% CI 7·8-18·8%) were children or adolescents. There were more cases identified during the rainy season versus the dry season. Interpersonal violence (gunshot wound and stabbing) and drowning comprised 73·5% (59·7-83·8%) of the deaths where a cause could be identified. ...

