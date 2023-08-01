Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore injury-related mortality among children aged 0-14 years in Hunan to provide reliable data support for injury prevention among children aged 0-14 years in the region.



METHODS A descriptive analysis on child mortality data from 2014 to 2021 of injuries collected from 28 death surveillance spots in Hunan was conducted.



RESULTS The mortality rate of injures among children aged 0-14 years in Hunan decreased from 20.19/100 000 adjusted mortality 25.32/100 000 in 2014 to 11.05/100 000 adjusted mortality 13.71/100 000 in 2021 APC = -9.4% P<0.05 and the annual average mortality rate was 14.86/100 000 there were 17.29/100 000 boys and 11.96/100 000 girls with statistically significant gender differences χ2= 27 835.54 P<0.05. The average mortality rate of drowning among different causes of injury and death was 5.98/100 000 followed by the average mortality rate of road traffic accidents of 3.38/100 000.



CONCLUSION There is a downward trend of deaths due to injures for children aged 0-14 years in Hunan during 2014-2021 with an obvious gender difference. Drowning and traffic accidents are the main cause of injury-related deaths for children aged 0-14 years. Steady monitoring of children injury is vital for children injury prevention. Children safety and health education and related effective policies and legal provisions should be developed and enhanced.

Language: zh