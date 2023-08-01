Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the epidemic characteristics of injury-related deaths in children and adolescents aged 1-24 years old in China from 2010 to 2020, so as to provide a basis for the formulation of policies and measures related to the control of injuries and deaths among children and adolescents.



METHODS The data were sourced from the China Death Cause Monitoring Dataset from 2010 to 2020. Annual percentage change ( APC) and average annual percentage change ( AAPC) of injury deaths in China in this age group during the period 2010 to 2020 were analyzed by Join point regression.



RESULTS From 2010 to 2020, the standardized death rate of injury showed a decreasing trend (AAPC =-6.90%, t = 4.58, P<0.01). The standardized death rates of male and rural injuries showed an overall downward trend, with AAPC rates of -8.37% and -7.79%( t = 11.87, 10.34, P<0.01). An increasing trend was observed in the 20-24 year-old age group during 2010-2018 (APC = 18.11%, t = 6.50, P<0.01). The death rate from injuries was higher in males than females, and higher in rural areas compared with urban areas (χ2 = 16 483.64, 3 268.65, P<0.01). A downward trend was observed in accidental falls and suicide, the overall standardized mortality rate of traffic accidents, accidental poisoning, fire, drowning, homicide and other injuries (AAPC = -10.22%, -6.21%, -7.50%, -7.94%, -9.01%, -10.97%, t =16.23, 7.29, 2.53, 9.32, 7.88, 4.58, P<0.05).



CONCLUSION From 2010 to 2020, the overall injury standardized mortality rate in the 1-24 year-old age group shows a decreasing trend, but it remains at a relatively high level. Prevention efforts should be continuously strengthened, especially for urban areas, and should focus on women and those aged 20-24 years old, as well as accidental falls and suicide prevention.

