Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In fatal accidents during scuba diving, it is necessary to differentiate a death from primary drowning from a secondary drowning death that is primarily due to other etiopathogenetic factors. The inhalation of water can only be the end point of a series of events capable of causing the diver's exitus. This study aims to demonstrate that even low-risk heart disease in daily life become potentially fatal during scuba diving.



METHODS: In this case series, we describe all cases of deaths in the course of diving that came to the observation of the Forensic Institute of the University Bari over 20 years (2000-2020). A judicial autopsy was performed on all subjects, with ancillary execution of histological and toxicological investigations.



RESULTS: The results of the medicolegal investigations carried out in the complex identified heart failure with acute myocardial infarction as the cause of death in four cases characterized by severe myocardiocoronarosclerosis, a primary drowning in a subject without previous pathological substrate in one case, and a terminal atrial fibrillation induced by acute dynamic heart failure due to functional overload of the right ventricle in one case.



CONCLUSION: Our study demonstrates that lethal events during diving are often related to the presence of unrecognized or subclinical cardiovascular diseases. Such deaths could be prevented and avoided if a greater regulatory sensitivity to preventing and controlling diving was encouraged, considering both the inherent risks of this activity and the possible unrecognized or underestimated pathologies.

