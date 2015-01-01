|
Leonardelli M, Mele F, Calvano M, Macorano E, Duma S, De Gabriele G, Introna F. Undersea Hyperb. Med. 2023; 50(2): 105-110.
INTRODUCTION: In fatal accidents during scuba diving, it is necessary to differentiate a death from primary drowning from a secondary drowning death that is primarily due to other etiopathogenetic factors. The inhalation of water can only be the end point of a series of events capable of causing the diver's exitus. This study aims to demonstrate that even low-risk heart disease in daily life become potentially fatal during scuba diving.
drowning; autopsy; risk factors; cardiovascular; coroner findings; diving deaths