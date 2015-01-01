SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ngo NT, Nguyen TB. Physical Oceanography 2023; 30(4): 508-521.

(Copyright © 2023)

PURPOSE. Numerous drownings have been recorded killing dozens of beach bathers along the coastal zones of Khanh Hoa Province in Vietnam, most of which are recognized to be related to rip currents in recent years. The object of the study was, therefore, to simulate the rip current generations (RCGs) along the Bai Dai Beach of Cam Ranh Bay in Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam by applying the MIKE21-NSW Model.

METHODS and Results. In order to deploy this study, field surveys were conducted to collect the hydrodynamic characteristics and seabed topography during the period from December 10, 2012, to January 20, 2013. The performance of the MIKE21-NSW Model has been appraised by comparing the simulated results with the observed data and was in good agreement with SEIs (NASH = = 0.76÷0.94, RMSE = 2.1÷14.1% and R2 = 0.79÷0.95).

CONCLUSIONS. Based on comparing the simulated model with the observed data, it was stated that the MIKE21-NSW Model can effectively characterize the rip current hazard for different beach surface states. The findings provide a useful reference for beach development management and early warm rip current across the study beach.


rip current; MIKE21-NSW Model; seaward current; surf zone; wave-current interaction

