Ngo NT, Nguyen TB. Physical Oceanography 2023; 30(4): 508-521.
Copyright © 2023
unavailable
unavailable
PURPOSE. Numerous drownings have been recorded killing dozens of beach bathers along the coastal zones of Khanh Hoa Province in Vietnam, most of which are recognized to be related to rip currents in recent years. The object of the study was, therefore, to simulate the rip current generations (RCGs) along the Bai Dai Beach of Cam Ranh Bay in Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam by applying the MIKE21-NSW Model.
rip current; MIKE21-NSW Model; seaward current; surf zone; wave-current interaction