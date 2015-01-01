Abstract

BACKGROUND: Catecholamines consisting of epinephrine (EP), norepinephrine (NE), and dopamine (DA) are known as a class of chemical neurotransmitters and hormones essential for regulation of physiological processes including stress responses. Many researchers have tried to establish a relationship between postmortem catecholamine level and agony time or underlying cause of death. However, relevant studies have yielded debatable results. This study was performed to determine characteristics of catecholamine distribution in postmortem specimens with various influencing factors and to assess relationships of postmortem catecholamine levels with agony time and cause of death.



METHODS: A total of 114 autopsy cases were analyzed for catecholamine levels and EP/NE ratios in femoral blood, heart blood, and urine specimens. Postmortem catecholamine levels according to sex, age, medical treatments (cardiopulmonary resuscitation [CPR] and EP injection), postmortem interval (PMI), agonal period, manner of death, and cause of death were evaluated.



RESULTS: Close mutual relationships were noted among femoral and heart blood catecholamine levels. There was no correlation between blood and urine catecholamine levels. Catecholamine levels showed no significant differences according to sex, age, or manner of death. Heart EP and heart EP/NE ratio were significantly higher in the group with CPR. Femoral DA, heart EP, heart NE, heart DA, and urine DA were significantly increased in the group with EP injection. Urine NE and urine DA showed significant differences among PMI groups, with both increased over PMI. In correlation analysis, femoral DA and urine NE displayed weak correlations with PMI. Regarding agony time, femoral and heart DA were significantly increased in long agony group compared to those in the short agony group. With regard to the cause of death, multiple comparison analysis for major categories (natural death, injury, intoxication, asphyxia, drowning, and fire death) revealed a significant increase of femoral NE in asphyxia in comparison with injury. In subgroup analysis for the group without EP injection, femoral NE (P = 0.048), femoral DA (P = 0.039), and heart EP (P = 0.021) showed significant differences between PMI groups.



CONCLUSION: Results of this study have important implications for understanding postmortem catecholamine distribution and their mutual associations, influences of clinical and demographic factors, and relationships with agony time and cause of death in Korean population. Although comprehensive demonstration of catecholamine level as stress index was not possible in the present study, the assessment of postmortem catecholamine levels could be used as a supportive tool in classification of agonal status and differential diagnosis of the cause of death in particular cases. Further investigation is needed on this issue.

