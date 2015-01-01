Abstract

2 cases of death in males due to multiple head impacts by propeller blades of small vessels are given. The set of the following signs provides a basis for confirming the above-mentioned mechanism and properties of the traumatic object: multiplicity, oblong shape, parallel step-like arrangement of injury lengths, acute-angled M-shaped or Y-shaped injury ends, uneven edges, sometimes with the formation of small flaps and abrasion, lumpy wound walls, multi-fragmented nature of fractures in a limited area of the skull-cap and facial skull bones, the location of damage to intracranial structures in the projection of external injuries and fractures of the cerebral skull bones.

Language: ru