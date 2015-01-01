|
Citation
|
Ghazali SR, Chen YY, Mohamad M, Yein LP, Razali ZA, Pauzi N, Majani AF. Curr. Psychol. 2023; 42(25): 22127-22136.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In many countries, mental disorders are high among university students. We conducted a cross-sectional research design among 1767 university students (71.2% were females and the remaining were males) who attended public universities in Sarawak. Questionnaires related to a history of lifetime trauma, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depressive symptoms together with suicide behavior were surveyed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; PTSD; Depression; University students