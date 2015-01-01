|
Cai M, Lee PP, Chong PL, Peh FTT, Mathur S. Ann. Acad. Med. Singapore 2023; 52(9): 488-490.
(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Medicine, Singapore)
Abstract
|
According to the latest Utstein-style consensus, drowning is defined as the primary respiratory impairment resulting from submersion or immersion in a liquid medium.1 Patients may experience hypothermia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock.1 The pathophysiology is poorly understood, but could relate to physiological responses to temperature, water swallowing and electrolyte disturbances.2 Globally, more than 500,000 deaths from drowning are reported every year.3 Poor prognostic factors include low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score and cardiorespiratory arrest. Treatment is largely supportive. Most preventative measures are centred on aquatic safety education and swimming lessons. Based on the National Sport Participation Survey 2018–2022, swimming has consistently ranked among the 5 most popular sports in Singapore.4 This study aimed to describe the outcomes of patients admitted for drowning.
