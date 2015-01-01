Abstract

Diatoms (Bacillariophyta) are unicellular photosynthetic organisms commonly occurring in aquatic habitats on Earth. Their autecology makes them almost perfect indicators of environmental conditions and so have high potential for use in forensics. Both eurytopic and stenotopic species are important in site identification: eurytopic forms due to their abundance, and stenotopic forms due to their narrow range of tolerance to environmental conditions. Their presence can hence provide a clear insight into an ecosystem and its microhabitats. The diatoms are useful as significant indicator in diagnosing of drowning. However, to definitively link a corpse with the place where it was found and to indicate whether this was also the crime scene, it is essential that any comparative diatomaceous analyses are performed correctly. The following study presents selected cases in which a comparative diatomaceous analysis was performed. In all cases, the biological samples secured during the autopsy were compared with environmental samples collected from the site of the cadaver disclosure. Our findings show both the possibilities and limitations of using this method in forensics. These forensic investigations need close collaboration between coroners and diatomology experts. It is crucially important to reveal whether the place of corpse finding is the same as the place of drowning.

