Abstract

This article aims to introduce and describe the development of the concept of Blue-Mindfulness Training™, which was created and designed by Thaddeus Gamory and supported by research and the experience of other experts in the field. Drawing from the author's and others' practical experience, the authors present a "Voice from the Field" perspective on creating and developing the Blue-Mindfulness™. This Instructional Framework, coined by Mr. Thaddeus Gamory Blue-Mindfulness™, addresses the impacts of historical racial discrimination and trauma in BIPOC communities, specifically on marginalized African American communities while promoting a communal and safe relationship with the water. By promoting a positive and safe relationship with water, the authors hope to encourage these communities to embrace the benefits of water as a source of healing and well-being while promoting, educating, and supporting water safety education and drowning prevention.

Language: en