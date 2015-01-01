Abstract

Understanding the actual conditions of methamphetamine (MA)-related death is important from the perspectives of criminal justice and public health. In this report, we review 104 cases of MA-related death handled by our departments between January 2014 and December 2020. Based on information from police and autopsy examinations, we classified the cases into the following categories: "accidental intoxication" ("MA only" and "multiple drugs or alcohol"), "fatal disease" ("definitively MA-related," "possibly MA-related," and "unlikely MA-related"), "accident," "suicide," "homicide," and "undetermined." The total number and annual trends for each category and their respective femoral blood concentrations were investigated. "Fatal disease" was the most common category (48 cases), followed by "suicide" (25 cases), "accidental intoxication" (14 cases), and "accident" (11 cases). "Definitively MA-related" in which MA may have played a role in their onset or exacerbation accounted for the majority of "fatal disease": 12 cases of heart disease, 4 cases of aortic dissection, 12 cases of cerebral hemorrhage, and 4 cases of subarachnoid hemorrhage. Cases classified as "definitively MA-related" died with lower femoral blood concentrations of MA compared with "MA only." Cases with "fatal disease" might have been misdiagnosed as "death by natural causes" if a proper autopsy and toxicology examinations were not performed. In death investigations, it is necessary to keep in mind that there are some MA-related deaths, and efforts should be made to increase awareness about the risk of death in using this drug.

Language: en