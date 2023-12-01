Abstract

This paper presents an educational program on aquatic safety for students with Intellectual Disabilities (ID). The duration of the lifesaving and lifeguarding workshop was developed in five sessions of one hour and a half each in a heated swimming pool. Three instruments were used to evaluate the students' learning and perceptions: a reflective diary, a written test and a motor test. The objective of this work was to evaluate the educational proposal and recommend lines of improvement for future aquatic safety educational programs for people with ID. For this purpose, the context and materials, the content of the workshop and the information collection instruments used were evaluated. In general, the evaluations have been positive, although proposals for improvement are made in relation to certain material resources, some modifications in the information collection instruments and the application of other resources in digital format and, also, with respect to the reduction of the content to be developed in the workshop. It is concluded that aquatic safety is an essential content to improve the aquatic safety of these people

Language: es