Castelle B, Dehez J, Savy JP, Marieu V, Lyser S, Bujan S, Carayon D, Brander R. Nat. Hazards 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Understanding and predicting surf zone risks is of paramount importance to prevent drowning incidents and severe spine injuries on beaches globally. This study holistically addressed life risk at La Lette Blanche beach, southwest France, during the lifeguard-patrolled summer period (July-August) 2022, where intense rip currents and shore-break waves co-exist at different times and locations along the beach. Beach crowds and the levels of rip current and shore-break wave hazards were estimated hourly by lifeguards during patrolling hours. Wave, tide and weather conditions were also continuously recorded, providing comprehensive insights into the primary environmental controls on surf zone hazards and beach attendance.
Language: en
Hazards; Rip current; Rescues; Lifeguard estimates; Shore-break waves; Surfzone risk; Water-user exposure