Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the characteristics of child cases admitted to accidental injury and provide reliable basis for the prevention of accidental injury.



METHODS The clinical data of children admitted to Hunan Children′ s Hospital aged 0- 18 due to accidental injuries from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2021 were retrospectively analyzed. The type of accidental injury and characteristic factors such as prognosis, gender, age, time, and location of the child were analyzed.



RESULTS A total of 9 049 children with accidental injury were admitted, accounting for 3.72%(9 049/33 697) of the total number of hospitalized children. The top three types of accidental injuries were falls/drop (3 695 cases), foreign bodies/suffocation (2 639 cases) and traffic accidents (1 165 cases), accounting for 82.87%(7 499/9 049). There were 8 760 cases (96.81%) of improvement and recovery, 178 cases (1.97%) of disability, and 111 cases (1.23%) of unhealed/dead. Among the accidental injuries, 5 833 cases (64.46%) were boys and 3 216 cases (35.54%) were girls, and the incidence ratio was 1.81∶1. There was significant difference between boys and girls in the composition ratio of the type of accidental injury such as falls/falls, foreign bodies/suffocation, poisoning, sharp object injury, drowning (χ2 values were 3.90- 20.56, all P＜0.05). Among the accidental injuries, the children aged 1 to＜3 years had higher accidental injuries than the other age groups (3 263 cases, accounting for 36.06%), and the composition ratio of accidental injuries in different age groups was different (χ2 values were 12.98- 573.97, all P＜0.05). Among the accidental injuries, the accidental injuries occurred in the second quarter and the third quarter were higher than those in the other two quarters (4 892 cases, accounting for 54.06%), and the composition ratio of accidental injuries such as falls/falls, foreign bodies/suffocation, burn and scald, drowning occurred in different quarters was different (χ2 values were 10.79- 18.88, all P＜0.05). In the case of accidental injuries, the family was the most likely place of accidental injury, with different types of accidental injuries occurring in different places (χ2 values were 10.08- 2 186.54, all P＜0.05).



CONCLUSIONS Children′s unintentional injuries are most likely to occur in boys aged 1-＜3 years, and fall/fall is the main injury type. Traffic accidents are the most important unintentional injury type leading to children′s unhealed/ dead. Different injury types were related to child gender, age, quarter, and place of occurrence.Due to the differences in the occurrence mechanism and injury mode of accidental injuries in different countries and regions, and the majority of accidental injuries can be prevented, targeted preventive measures should be taken according to the characteristics of children′ s accidental injuries in different regions, and a comprehensive prevention system for children′ s accidental injuries should be constructed to ensure children′s safety.

