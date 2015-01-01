Abstract

Drowning is among preventable injuries, having a major impact on morbidity as well as mortality. Fatal drowning results in an individual's death; non-fatal drowning may result in severe neurological impairment. Its degree depends on multiple factors, but is particularly dependent on the oxygen supply to the body. In terms of quality of life, it is thus crucial to initiate properly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation as early as possible in order to restore adequate oxygen supply.

Language: cs