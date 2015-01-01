Abstract

This paper introduces an innovative deflector system to reduce the threats of rip currents. This research aims to assess the proposed tool to deflect the floating subjects caught by rip currents, study the effect of deflector angles on the values and directions of the rip current velocities, and investigate the effect of the deflector distances from the shoreline on rip currents. To achieve the study objectives, experimental works, field measurements, numerical works using the Mike21 model, and mathematical formula derivation of different parameters were carried out. The proposed deflector systems were modeled with different shapes and materials. The experiments were executed first without placing the proposed deflectors as a reference case (A). Then three different types of the proposed deflectors were checked with different water depths (5, 7.5, 10, and 15 cm), different wave frequencies (15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 min-1), and different distances (95, 105, and 125 cm) for the deflector seaward from the shoreline were examined. The rip current velocities have inversed in relation to the distance of the deflector from the shoreline. It is concluded that the deflectors can direct the floating bodies and materials at an angle away from the center of rip currents. This study concludes that the use of deflectors can mitigate drowning effects and increase the preservation of lives. Finally, it is recommended for decision-makers that the proposed deflector should be checked and modified using prototypes in the field conditions; after that, it can be used as a new tool to deflect rip currents to save lives.

