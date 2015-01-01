Abstract

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a lifesaving technique that is useful in many emergencies such as a heart attack, stroke, choking or drowning, in which someone's breathing and heartbeat has stopped. Under the guidelines put forth by the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR) and the Emergency Cardiovascular Care organization (ECC), the American Red Cross and American Heart Association, the two largest CPR certification organizations in the US, currently require that an individual's CPR certification be renewed every two-years. However, an increasing amount of data has suggested that non-allied healthcare providers, such as school-based personnel, may require more regular training and certification to maintain CPR proficiency levels.

