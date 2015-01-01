Abstract

Through employment of the 'parable' of the drowning man - part one of the research examines the systems of SEND management from the Warnock Report through to the operation of the Children and Families Act (CFA). It utilises extant literature to provide a voice from history with a second voice provided by analysing research relating to the CFA's operation. The research concludes that voices of history and research reveal fault lines that serve to undermine and ultimately overtop government legislation. It is argued that such fault lines will continue to undermine policy and practice in SEND because a piety of government thought renders radical culture change impossible. In part two, a third voice is introduced by way of a thematic analysis of parliamentarian's speeches since CFA implementation in 2014. A voice that, like those of history and research, attempted to provide wisdom and perhaps the salvation of government legislation.

Language: en