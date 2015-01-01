SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Butson M, Du E, Jeanes R, Tower J. Manag. Sport Leis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23750472.2023.2180081

unavailable

Research question: Leisure organisations' most valued staff are often the most likely to leave. Leisure employees (e.g. swim instructors) are resources essential to organisational performance requiring proactive strategies by managers and human resource departments to retain talented individuals. The association between job satisfaction and turnover intention is well supported in the literature. The study aimed to identify and explain the current turnover intention of Victorian, Australia swim instructors.

METHODS: Using a modified version of Roodt's Turnover Intention Theory, this study utilised semi-structured interviews with current swim instructors (n = 42; 62% female, 38% male). A deductive content analysis assisted to explain the turnover intention of current swim instructors.

RESULTS: Younger swim instructors (i.e. 18-28 years old) presented a high turnover intention. Older swim instructors (i.e. 45+ years old) presented a low turnover intention. Implications: Managers of swim schools should contemplate implementing retention strategies to reduce the turnover intention of younger swim instructors and consider the benefits of having a workforce containing older swim instructors. Supporting the industry to manage turnover intention might support in improving ineffective pedagogy and teaching, enable more individuals to participate in swimming lessons, and improve drowning outcomes.


aquatic industry; retention strategies; swim instructors; Turnover intention

