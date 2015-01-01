|
Butson M, Du E, Jeanes R, Tower J. Manag. Sport Leis. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Research question: Leisure organisations' most valued staff are often the most likely to leave. Leisure employees (e.g. swim instructors) are resources essential to organisational performance requiring proactive strategies by managers and human resource departments to retain talented individuals. The association between job satisfaction and turnover intention is well supported in the literature. The study aimed to identify and explain the current turnover intention of Victorian, Australia swim instructors.
Language: en
aquatic industry; retention strategies; swim instructors; Turnover intention