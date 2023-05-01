|
Citation
|
Barcala-Furelos R, Carracedo-Rodríguez E, Lorenzo-Martínez M, Alonso-Calvete A, Otero-Agra M, Jorge-Soto C. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 70: 70-74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Drowning is a public health problem. Interrupting the drowning process as soon as possible and starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can improve survival rates. Inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) are widely used worldwide to rescue drowning victims. Performing CPR in special circumstances requires adjusting the position based on the environment and space available. The aim of this study was to assess the quality of over-the-head resuscitation performed by rescuers aboard an IRB in comparison to standard CPR.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drowning; Lifeboat; Lifeguard; Over-the-head resuscitation