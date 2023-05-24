|
Citation
Barcala-Furelos R, Sanz-Arribas I, Sánchez-Lloria P, Izquierdo V, Martínez-Isasi S, Aranda-García S, Rodríguez-Núñez A, Muñoz-Barús I. Educacion Medica 2023; 24(5).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Popular ideology, dissemination by social networks or the "custom" have fostered numerous myths about drowning and aquatic incidents that are not based on evidence and may be harmful or limit the understanding of this phenomenon. The aim of this paper is to analyze the origin of the most frequent myths related to aquatic incidents and to offer a scientific perspective for their refutation.
Language: en
Keywords
Drowning; Near-drowning; Digestion cut; Dry drowning; First aid; Myths