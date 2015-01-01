|
Ben-Zion Z, Korem N, Spiller TR, Duek O, Keynan JN, Admon R, Harpaz-Rotem I, Liberzon I, Shalev AY, Hendler T. Mol. Psychiatry 2023; 28(2): 657-667.
The hippocampus and the amygdala play a central role in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) pathogenesis. While alternations in volumes of both regions have been consistently observed in individuals with PTSD, it remains unknown whether these reflect pre-trauma vulnerability traits or acquired post-trauma consequences of the disorder. Here, we conducted a longitudinal panel study of adult civilian trauma survivors admitted to a general hospital emergency department (ED). One hundred eligible participants (mean age = 32.97 ± 10.97, n = 56 females) completed both clinical interviews and structural MRI scans at 1-, 6-, and 14-months after ED admission (alias T1, T2, and T3). While all participants met PTSD diagnosis at T1, only n = 29 still met PTSD diagnosis at T3 (a "non-Remission" Group), while n = 71 did not (a "Remission" Group). Bayesian multilevel modeling analysis showed robust evidence for smaller right hippocampus volume (P+ of ~0.014) and moderate evidence for larger left amygdala volume (P+ of ~0.870) at T1 in the "non-Remission" group, compared to the "Remission" group. Subregion analysis further demonstrated robust evidence for smaller volume in the subiculum and right CA1 hippocampal subregions (P+ of ~0.021-0.046) in the "non-Remission" group. No time-dependent volumetric changes (T1 to T2 to T3) were observed across all participants or between groups.
