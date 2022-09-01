Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Search and rescue (SAR) operations in the Dutch Caribbean offer basic and advanced prehospital care and transport for definitive care. Helicopter-based SAR in this geographic area has not been previously studied. Data from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard were analyzed with the aim of describing the current operational setting and optimizing SAR operations in the future.



METHODS: Data were collected retrospectively from March 2018 through April 2021. Epidemiologic data, patient demographics, details of flight operations, medical interventions, and outcomes were collected and analyzed for this period.



RESULTS: A total of 91 individuals were assisted through SAR, of whom 40 (44%) had a medical emergency. Most incidents occurred during high-tourism seasons. A yearly increase in helicopter tasking was observed. Boating was the most common activity (25%) requiring SAR. Injuries to the extremities were the most common injury (27%). The median time to reach the scene of SAR was 46 (interquartile range [IQR], 33-66) min. The most frequent reason for delay was the unavailability of a winch operator (15%). Of 16 fatalities, most (63%) were attributed to drowning. A total of 18 persons were transported to a hospital, with a median travel time of 63 (IQR, 47-79) min.



CONCLUSIONS: The number of SAR missions in the Dutch Caribbean is increasing. The response times might be reduced by the inclusion of an on-call winch operator. A hospital helipad would likely decrease the time to definitive care. Stand-by physicians might improve the quality of medical care. Collection of data should be optimized in the future.

