Abstract

AWRO Mobile Robot: Aid for Water Rescue Operations, is a mobile robot that takes the appearance of a watercraft, which helps a lifeguard rescue a drowning person in deep swimming pools. AWRO is short for "Aid for Water Rescue Operations". The mobile robot detects the drowning person by determining the splashing patterns of the person, which can be seen in the output image taken from an onboard camera. The system makes use of a PIC18F242 microcontroller to control the vehicle's functions and movements. Also, communication between the PC and mobile robot is done through the use of serial communication. The control program of the mobile robot is implemented using several modules: the PIC microcontroller code, the main PC software running on top of the. NET framework, and the RoboRealm image processing software. With this, more lives can be saved, since it will be able to reach people who are drowning in areas where humans cannot normally reach. Test results show that the proposed robot can efficiently act as a rescue robot and can be further enhanced using some more advanced additive features.

Language: en