Abidin ZAZ, Kelana SR, Ramlan MA, Jumaat NJ, Aziz A. Malays. For. 2023; 86(2): 308-324.
(Copyright © 2023, Forest Research Institute)
Drowning poses a significant risk to tourism destinations and can harm the reputation and potential of ecotourism attractions. To manage this risk, a thorough drowning risk assessment is essential. This study assessed drowning risk factors at Chamang FEP using objective and subjective risk assessment methods. The objective assessment involved site observation, interviews, and a questionnaire based on Risk Assessment Management System (RAMS) conducted among the staff of Chamang FEP. The subjective assessment surveyed visitors' perceptions and acceptance of drowning risk management actions.
Language: en
risk factor; Ecotourism; RAMS; recreational hazards; visitor management