Rioux W, Kilby K, Jones S, Joshi P, VandenBerg S, Ghosh SM. Addict. Sci. Clin. Pract. 2024; 19(1): e4.
38217056
BACKGROUND: People who use drugs (PWUD) face disproportionately high rates of hospitalizations and patient-initiated discharge (leaving against medical advice), explained by a combination of stigma, withdrawal, judgment, blame, and improper pain management. In addition, evidence has shown that despite abstinence-based policies within healthcare settings, PWUD continue to use their substances in healthcare environments often hidden away from hospital staff, resulting in fatalities. Various novel overdose detection technologies (ODTs) have been developed with early adoption in a few settings to reduce the morbidity and mortality from risky substance use patterns within healthcare environments. Our study aimed to gain the perspectives of healthcare workers across Canada on implementing ODTs within these settings.
Language: en
Overdose; Acute care; Harm reduction; Opioid; Overdose detection technologies