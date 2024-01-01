Abstract

BACKGROUND: Extensive neuroimaging research on brain structural and functional correlates of suicide has produced inconsistent results. Despite increasing recognition that damage in multiple different brain locations that causes the same symptom can map to a common brain network, there is still a paucity of research investigating network localization of suicide.



METHODS: To clarify this issue, we initially identified brain structural and functional damage locations in relation to suicide from 63 published studies with 2135 suicidal and 2606 non-suicidal individuals. By applying novel functional connectivity network mapping to large-scale discovery and validation resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging datasets, we mapped these affected brain locations to 3 suicide brain damage networks corresponding to different imaging modalities.



RESULTS: Suicide gray matter volume damage network comprised widely distributed brain areas primarily involving the dorsal default mode, basal ganglia, and anterior salience networks. Suicide task-induced activation damage network was similar to but less extensive than gray matter volume damage network, predominantly implicating the same canonical networks. Suicide resting-state activity damage network manifested as a localized set of brain regions encompassing the orbitofrontal cortex and middle cingulate cortex.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings may not only help reconcile prior heterogeneous neuroimaging results, but also provide insights into the neurobiological mechanisms of suicide from a network perspective, which may ultimately inform more targeted and effective strategies to prevent suicide.

Language: en