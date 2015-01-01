Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically map the coach education (CE) component of injury prevention programmes (IPPs) for youth field sports by identifying and synthesising the design, content and facilitation strategies used to address competency drivers and behaviour change.



DESIGN: Scoping review. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, PsycInfo, EMBASE, CINAHL, SportDiscus and Google Scholar electronic databases were searched using keywords related to IPPs and youth field sports. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: Studies of IPPs in youth field sports, that provided 'train-the-trainer' education to coaches as designated delivery agents.



RESULTS: 20 studies from two field sports (soccer/football; n=17, Rugby Union; n=3) fulfilled the eligibility criteria. Eleven CE interventions occurred in the preseason and 18 occurred at one time-point (single day). Five studies cited use of a behavioural change theory or model in the design of their CE, most frequently the Health Action Process Approach model (n=5); and use of behavioural change techniques varied. Twelve of twenty studies (60%) reported some form of ongoing support to coaches following the CE primary intervention concurrent with IPP implementation.



CONCLUSION: CE that occurs on 1 day (one time-point) is most popular for preparing coaches as delivery agents of IPPs in youth field sports. While recognising pragmatic barriers, more expansive in-service training, support and feedback may enhance the effective implementation of IPPs.



