Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We evaluated the implementation of Prep-to-Play PRO, an injury prevention programme for women's elite Australian Football League (AFLW).



METHODS: The Reach, Effectiveness, Adoption, Implementation and Maintenance (RE-AIM) of Prep-to-Play PRO were assessed based on the proportion of AFLW players and/or staff who: were aware of the programme (R), believed it may reduce anterior cruciate ligament injury (E), attempted to implement any/all programme components (A), implemented all intended components as practically as possible (I) and intended future programme implementation (M). Quantitative and qualitative data were triangulated to assess 58 RE-AIM items (evidence of yes/no/unsure/no evidence) and the 5 RE-AIM dimensions (fully achieved=evidence of yes on >50% dimension items, partially achieved=50% of items evidence of yes and 50% unsure or 50% mix of unsure and unanswered, or not met=evidence of yes on <50% dimension items).



RESULTS: Multiple sources including AFLW training observations (n=7 total), post-implementation surveys (141 players, 25 staff), semistructured interviews (19 players, 13 staff) and internal programme records (9 staff) contributed to the RE-AIM assessment. After the 2019 season, 8 of 10 (80%) AFLW clubs fully met all five RE-AIM dimensions. All 10 clubs participating in the AFLW fully achieved the reach (R) dimension. One club partially achieved the implementation (I) dimension, and one club partially achieved the effectiveness (E) and adoption (A) dimensions.



CONCLUSION: The Prep-to-Play PRO injury prevention programme for the AFLW achieved high implementation, possibly due to the programme's deliberately flexible approach coupled with our pragmatic definition of implementation. Engaging key stakeholders at multiple ecological levels (organisation, coaches, athletes) throughout programme development and implementation likely enhanced programme implementation.

