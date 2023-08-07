Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Domestic violence (DV) encompasses a series of abusive behaviors, perpetrated in a family environment, against individuals of all ages and genders. Injuries to the head, neck, and face are frequent findings among victims of abuse, negatively impacting their quality of life. Although oral and maxillofacial injuries (OMFI) and traumatic dental injuries (TDI) are commonly diagnosed among DV victims, their prevalence is still unknown. This systematic review was aimed to assess the prevalence of OMFI and TDI among victims of DV.



METHODS: The protocol of the review was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42023424235). Literature searches were performed in eight electronic databases, up to August 7th, 2023. Observational studies published in the Latin-roman alphabet and reporting the prevalence of OMFI and/or TDI were included. The Joanna Briggs Institute's critical appraisal tool, checklist for prevalence studies, was used for quality assessment.



RESULTS were presented as qualitative and quantitative syntheses.



RESULTS: Seventeen studies, totaling 12,375 victims of domestic violence, were included. Meta-analyses showed an overall prevalence of 29% (95% CI: 15%-48%, I(2) = 99%) and 4% (95% CI: 1%-10%, I(2) = 98%) for OMFI and TDI, respectively. Higher pooled prevalence for OMFI (41%, 95% CI: 13%-46%, I(2) = 99%) was demonstrated in samples with only women. OMFI was less prevalent (20%) among DV victims under 18, while TDI was lower among adults (1%). Hospital samples presented higher pooled prevalence of OMFI (32%), and forensic data from fatal victims presented higher prevalence of TDI (8%).



CONCLUSION: The overall prevalence of OMFI and TDI in DV victims was 29% and 4%, respectively. Women victims of DV presented higher rates of OFMI (41%) and TDI (6%).

Language: en