Citation
de Souza Cantão ABC, da Silva Lima TC, Fernandes MIAP, Nagendrababu V, Bastos JV, Levin L. Dent. Traumatol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38214027
Abstract
BACKGROUND/AIMS: Domestic violence (DV) encompasses a series of abusive behaviors, perpetrated in a family environment, against individuals of all ages and genders. Injuries to the head, neck, and face are frequent findings among victims of abuse, negatively impacting their quality of life. Although oral and maxillofacial injuries (OMFI) and traumatic dental injuries (TDI) are commonly diagnosed among DV victims, their prevalence is still unknown. This systematic review was aimed to assess the prevalence of OMFI and TDI among victims of DV.
Language: en
Keywords
bruises; face; fracture; maxillofacial injuries; oral health; Oral injuries