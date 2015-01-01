|
Citation
|
Nordström EEL, Kaltiala R, Kristensen P, Thimm JC. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2300585.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38214224
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Levels of prolonged grief symptoms (PGS) and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) can be high, many years following bereavement after terror, but knowledge concerning somatic health is scarce. Terrorism is a serious public health challenge, and increased knowledge about long-term somatic symptoms and insomnia is essential for establishing follow-up interventions after terrorism bereavement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
terrorism; pain; insomnia; Bereavement; deterioro funcional; dolor; Duelo; duelo prolongado; duelo traumático; Estrés postraumático; functional impairment; hermanos; insomnio; padres; post-traumatic stress; prolonged grief; siblings; síntomas somáticos; somatic symptoms; TEPT; terrorismo; traumatic grief